Urban security: two alleged attackers arrested after a snatching on the Corniche-Ouest

The Point E district police station arrested, on Saturday July 4, 2026, two individuals suspected of violent theft committed in a meeting using a scooter. The two suspects were arrested in flagrante delicto following a rapid intervention by the police, supported by citizens.

According to information provided by the National Police, the events occurred around 12:50 p.m. on the Corniche-Ouest, near Estel Mermoz, near the home of Pierre Goudiaby Atépa. Alerted to an attack in progress, elements of the Point E Police Station immediately went to the scene.

The victim, a resident of Mermoz, explained that she was walking on the sidewalk with a friend when she was targeted. Her handbag, worn over the shoulder, was violently snatched by two individuals riding a scooter.

In their attempt to escape, the alleged attackers lost control of their vehicle and fell. They were then overpowered by passers-by before the arrival of the police, who arrested them.

Placed in police custody and then questioned, the two suspects admitted the facts with which they are accused, according to the Police. At the end of the investigation, they were referred to the public prosecutor.

YEAR