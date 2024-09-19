DRC: Senegalese Karim Wade appointed Advisor to President Félix Tshisekedi

Karim Wade, son of former Senegalese President Abdoulaye Wade, has been appointed Private Advisor to the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Félix Tshisekedi.

After a prolonged exile in the United Arab Emirates since his release from prison, Karim Wade has finally found a new path in the DRC. He now serves as a private advisor to the head of state of Africa’s largest French-speaking country.

This is the first time that Karim Wade, who had not previously held any official role with African leaders, has been entrusted with such a function. Discreetly, he occupies this strategic position, being the most senior among Félix Tshisekedi’s advisers.

This new responsibility gives him unprecedented influence. In addition, in great secrecy, he has also obtained a diplomatic passport, giving him the opportunity to travel freely around the world, out of sight.