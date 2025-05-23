DRC: Joseph Kabila under threat of legal proceedings ...

Former President Joseph Kabila is targeted by legal proceedings. The Senate authorized, this Thursday, May 22, 2025, the lifting of parliamentary immunities of the former head of state.

The decision of the immunity lifting is adopted by a large majority (88 votes to, 5 against, 3 abstentions), paving the way for legal proceedings against the former president accused in particular for alleged facts of betrayal and support for the rebellion of AFC/m23 in the east of the country.

This initiative follows a request from the military prosecutor, who accuses the Senator for life of having played an active role in the current security crisis.

Among the counts are war crimes and crimes against humanity. While some elected officials welcome a historical advance in justice, others insist on respect for the presumption of innocence.

Joseph Kabila, for his part, denounces on social networks a precipitated and unbalanced political maneuver, while his party, the PPRD, disputes the legality of the procedure, believing that only the congress could have pronounced on this lifting of immunity, under the particular status of former head of state.

The decision, already at the heart of lively political debates, could mark a turning point in Congolese public life, while the country remains faced with deep security tensions