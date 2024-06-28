DRC approves 02 vaccines against monkeypox epidemic

Faced with an increase in cases of monkeypox, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has approved the use of two vaccines to fight against a new strain of the virus, which is particularly deadly.

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) recently approved the use of two vaccines in an attempt to contain the spread of a new, deadly strain of monkeypox (Mpox). Since last year, the country has recorded 20,000 cases and more than 1,000 deaths.

Monkeypox is a viral infection that spreads through close contact. It causes flu-like symptoms and pus-filled skin lesions. While most cases are mild, some can be fatal, especially with the new strain seen in the DRC.

This week, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned of the rapid spread of this variant in the South Kivu region. The disease is spreading rapidly, reaching areas such as Goma and North Kivu, as well as camps for displaced people.

Globally, monkeypox continues to pose a threat to public health. Since the beginning of the year, more than 3,100 laboratory-confirmed cases have been reported worldwide. In May, approximately 600 cases were reported to WHO from 26 countries, illustrating the international scope of this health crisis.