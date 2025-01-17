DRC: 237,000 people displaced since the beginning of January due to violence in the east

Since the start of 2025, violence in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has forced 237,000 people to flee their homes, according to a press release published on January 17 by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for refugees (UNHCR). This dramatic situation results from the escalation of clashes between non-state armed groups and the Congolese army in the provinces of North and South Kivu.

The UNHCR says it is alarmed by the worsening violence, calling the ongoing humanitarian crisis “one of the most alarming in the world, but which we do not talk about enough”. The clashes have not only caused mass displacement, but also exacerbated the need for humanitarian aid in a region already marked by chronic instability and endemic poverty.

The displaced, often forced to flee in an emergency, take refuge in makeshift camps or with already overwhelmed local communities. Lack of access to clean water, food and medical care further compounds their vulnerability.

This crisis takes place in a context of prolonged violence in the DRC, where dozens of armed groups have operated for decades, with conflicts for control of natural resources and territories. Despite the efforts of the Congolese authorities and the international community, political and security solutions are struggling to see the light of day.

UNHCR is calling for a strengthened international response to provide immediate assistance to affected populations and address the root causes of instability. In the meantime, thousands of displaced families continue to pay the price for this silent tragedy, which deserves urgent attention and increased solidarity.