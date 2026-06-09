Dip Doundou Guiss returns with “Goundiyi Niou Tolou”, a cry from the heart for young people

Dip Doundou Guiss marks his return to the music scene with a new single entitled “Goundiyi Niou Tolou”, unveiled on May 25, 2026. With this title, the rapper delivers a committed and deeply critical piece on the current social situation.

Faithful to his incisive style, the artist paints the difficult daily life of a youth confronted with unemployment, despair and the loss of bearings. Through strong lyrics and a dark atmosphere, he also denounces the injustices, hypocrisy and tensions that run through society.

Between anger, lucidity and a call for awareness, Dip Doundou Guiss transforms this piece into a true cry from the heart for an entire generation.

Known for his hard-hitting lyrics and his engaged style, the rapper once again offers a track combining energy, social criticism and urban identity. With a rhythmic instrumental and incisive punchlines, “Goundiyi Niou Tolou” confirms its place among the essential figures of Senegalese hip-hop.

Through this single, the artist continues to impose his musical signature while remaining faithful to the universe that built his popularity with the Senegalese and African public.

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