Customs revenue in 2025: Liquidations reached 1,623.5 billion FCFA

Senegalese customs achieved interesting performances in 2025. Customs liquidations (which refer to the calculation of the amount of customs duties and taxes that the declarant owes to the customs administration) reached 1,623.5 billion FCFA, while collections amounted to 1,286.1 billion, up 8.8% compared to 2024.

The year 2025 was a good year for Senegalese customs. International Customs Day, celebrated yesterday, Monday January 26, around the theme: “A customs that protects society through its vigilance and commitment”, provided an opportunity to take stock.

In 2025, reveals Babacar Mbaye, Director General of Customs, on the budgetary level, customs liquidations reached 1623.5 billion FCFA, while recoveries amounted to 1286.1 billion, up 8.8% compared to 2024. Customs services have recorded remarkable results in the fight against fraud and transnational organized crime. In the same vein, 4.7 tonnes of drugs, falsified medicines, prohibited goods and more than 620,000 denominations of black notes were seized.

Between digitalization of procedures with platforms, such as Gaïndé, Orbus and the Single Port Window for Removal, the creation of the Directorate of Intelligence, risk and value analysis, the gradual deployment of dedicated regional offices, customs continues its performance dynamic. It is in this sense that the Customs Administration Modernization Program (Promad) has enabled the strengthening of operational capacities with the acquisition of scanners, drones, tracking systems and surveillance equipment, thus ensuring better coverage of the territory, particularly in sensitive areas.

For the Minister of Finance and Budget, Cheikh Diba, these results confirm the alignment of the Customs Administration with the objectives of the National Transformation Agenda “Senegal 2050” based on efficiency, transparency and economic sovereignty. He also highlights the importance of partnerships, both nationally and internationally, in particular with defense and security forces, the World Customs Organization, Interpol and UNODC.

O.FEDIOR