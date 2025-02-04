Cédric Bakambu towards a return to selection with the DRC?

The DRC could count on the services of Cédric Bakambu for the next meetings of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, while the Congolese striker has been summoned for several months.

Real Betis striker Cédric Bakambu could find Congolese selection next March during the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. More summoned with leopards for several months, the Congolese center forward remains a key element for the Sébastien Desabre coach.

“Cédric is a pillar of the Congolese selection. He plays an essential role and remains close to this team “Said Desabre, while specifying that his selection will depend on its current form.

With three goals and two assists in La Liga this season, Bakambu will have to face harsh competition in attack, notably with Samuel Essende, Simon Banza and Fiston Mayele. The verdict will fall in the coming weeks.