Audience with the mayors of his coalition: President Bassirou Diomaye Faye announces the creation of a political party

The President of the Republic, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, announced his desire to create a political party in order to unite in a more organic way the forces which support his action. The announcement was made during an audience lasting almost four hours given to the 306 mayors who are members of the Diomaye President Coalition, coming from the 14 regions of Senegal, according to a press release from the said coalition.

According to the text, the head of state took advantage of this meeting to outline his ambition to strengthen the unity of his majority around a new political formation. To make this project a reality, he instructed the general supervisor of the Coalition, Diomaye President, to set up a reflection committee responsible for preparing, as soon as possible, the constituent elements of the future party.

The mayors, for their part, reaffirmed their support for the “Systemic Transformation Project of Senegal” supported by the President of the Republic. They also welcomed his vision in favor of greater territorial equity, placing local authorities at the heart of national development.

The President Diomaye Coalition described this hearing as “historic” and welcomed the quality of the exchanges between the Head of State and local elected officials. She also reaffirmed her commitment to supporting Bassirou Diomaye Faye in what she presents as a “historical turning point” marked by the creation of a political party in view of the next electoral events.