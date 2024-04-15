CAN Futsal 2024: Egypt massacres Namibia, Libya revives

Egypt took another step towards qualifying for the semi-finals of CAN Futsal 2024 after its show of strength against Namibia (10-3). Faller of Mauritania (5-4), Libya is relaunching in the tournament.

The CAN Futsal 2024 continued on Sunday with the matches of the second day. In Morocco, Egypt faced Namibia in Rabat. A meeting easily won by the Pharaohs who won with a score of 10-3. Led by a great Ahmed Mohamed, author of a hat-trick, the Egyptians boasted achievements in particular from Khaled Abdelhalim and Mohamed Abdelrazek, who each scored a double.

Already winner of Libya (4-0), Egypt alone takes first place in group B thanks to this victory and can validate its ticket for the semi-finals, next Tuesday during the third and final day of the group.

In difficulty after its heavy defeat against the Pharaohs, Libya relaunched its tournament on Sunday evening. The Knights of the Mediterranean defeated Mauritania (5-4) at the end of a closely contested match. The Libyans will try to validate their ticket for the last four on the third day.