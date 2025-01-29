CAN 2025: opponent of Benin in group D, the DRC fixed on its calendar

Like the other qualified teams for the final phase, the CAF unveiled the DRC program for the African Cup of Nations 2025, which will be held in Morocco.

Housed in group D, the DRC leopards will have to face major opponents: Senegal, Benin and Botswana. The Congolese will start their tournament on December 23 against Benin in Rabat.

Then, it will be measured in Senegal, 2021 African champion, on December 27 in Tangier, before concluding the group phase against Botswana on December 30.

The CAN 2025 will open on December 21 with a duel between Morocco and the Comoros, while the final is scheduled for January 18, 2025 in Rabat.

Leopards calendar – Group phase:

December 23 – DRC vs Benin | 6.30 p.m. (you) | Al Barid stadium, Rabat

December 27 – Senegal vs DRC | 4:00 p.m. (Tu) | Ibn Batouta stadium, Tangier

December 30 – BOTSWANA VS DRC | 6.30 p.m. (you) | Al Barid stadium, Tangier