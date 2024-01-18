CAN 2023: the starting teams for Morocco-Tanzania

Morocco faces Tanzania this Wednesday (6 p.m., GMT+1) at the San Pédro stadium, as part of the first day of Group F. The official lineups of the two teams have been released.

The first day of the group stages of CAN 2023 continues this Wednesday with a meeting between Morocco and Tanzania. A match scheduled at the San Pédro stadium, between the tenants of Pool F.

Semi-finalists at the last World Cup in Qatar, the Atlas Lions are favorites for this duel, at least on paper. But be careful not to underestimate the Taifa Stars, who will certainly not come as expiatory victims.

The official lineups of the two teams:

Official composition of Morocco: Bounou – Hakimi, Aguerd, Saiss, Chibi – Amrabat, Ounahi, Amallah – Ziyech, En Nesyri, Abde

Official composition of Tanzania: Manula, Mnoga, Miroshi, Hamad, Nondo, Hussein, Mao, Abbas, M’Mombwa, Samatta, Allarakhia