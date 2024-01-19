CAN 2023: Ghana prays to God before Black Stars match against Egypt

According to information from Pulse Sport, several Ghanaian supporters have initiated prayer sessions to implore divine assistance to the Black Stars, who face Egypt this Thursday, at CAN 2023.

Favorite for the supreme coronation, Ghana missed its entry into CAN 2023 which is taking place in Ivory Coast. The Black Stars were beaten by Cape Verde (1-2) last Sunday, on the first day of Group B. A misstep from coach Chris Hughton’s team who must react during the next outing.

A big challenge for André Ayew’s gang who will face Egypt. Neutralized by Mozambique (2-2) last week, the Pharaohs are determined to grab their first three points in this tournament. But the Black Stars can count on divine assistance to carry out their mission. In any case, Ghanaian supporters are already hard at work for their team’s victory.

Before the crucial match against Egypt, some Ghanaian supporters present in Ivory Coast went out to pray for the Black Stars. A video captured by Pulse Ghana fan journalist Pellasco shows a number of Ghanaians openly praying for the national team to succeed.