CAN 2023: Gabaski and Mbemba holders, the official lines of Egypt-DRC

Egypt and the DRC face each other this Sunday evening (9 p.m., GMT+1) at the San Pédro stadium, as part of the round of 16 of CAN 2023. The official lineups of the two teams have been released.

Second meeting of the day, Egypt and the DRC face each other this evening at the San Pédro stadium from 9 p.m. (GMT+1). Qualified by being second in their group after three draws, the two teams will have to achieve a victory to advance to the quarter-finals.

For this match, Rui Vitoria lined up Gabaski in goal, replacing El-Shennawy, who was injured and out of the rest of the competition. Among the Leopards, Chancel Mbemba regains his place in central defense. At the forefront, Cédric Bakambu takes his place in front of Meschack Elia, Théo Bongonda and Yoane Wissa.

The essays

Egypt: Gabaski – Hany, Hegazy, Abdelmonem, El Fotouh – Elneny, Attia, H. Fathy – Zizo, Mohamed, Trézéguet

DR Congo: Mpasi-Nzau – Kalulu, Mbemba, Batubinsika, Masuaku – Pickel, Moutoussamy – Elia, Bongonda, Wissa – Bakambu