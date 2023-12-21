CAN 2023: Cameroon, Algeria, Morocco, the pre-lists of the 24 qualified countries

The Confederation of African Football has unveiled the provisional lists of the 24 countries participating in CAN 2023. The continental tournament will take place from January 13 to February 11, 2024.

CAF published on Wednesday December 20, 2023, the lists of players who are preselected for the African Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast. Each selection has up to 55 names to be included on this provisional list, which will be used to find the players who will participate in the continental tournament which takes place from January 13 to February 11, 2024.

A final list of no more than 27 players

Following a decision by the CAF CAN organizing committee, the 24 teams will be entitled to a final squad of 27 players, four more than the initial 23 from previous tournaments. Adding the four additional players to the final roster is only one option.

“ In case a team submits a final squad consisting of 24 to 27 players, only 23 of them will be available for selection for each tournament match“, it is written on the CAF website.

“In the meantime, a player from the final team can only be replaced after a serious injury, at least 24 hours before the team’s first match, after approval of the medical certificate by the CAF Medical Commission“, it is added.

The final phase of CAN 2023 will take place from January 13 to February 11, 2024, in the Ivorian cities of Abidjan, Bouaké, Korhogo, San Pedro and Yamoussoukro.

The pre-lists of the 24 qualified countries

Download here