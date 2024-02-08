CAN 2023: before Nigeria-South Africa, José Peseiro bans the telephone to his players

Nigeria coach Jose Peseiro has ordered his players to turn off their mobile phones every day from 9 p.m., local press reported, as the Super Eagles face South Africa this Wednesday in the semi-finals. CAN 2023 final.

Nigeria does not want to let anything distract it from its goal at CAN 2023: winning its fourth African Cup of Nations. And obviously, coach José Peseiro is doing it well.

The Portuguese technician has established a new rule to allow his players to concentrate more on the next challenges of the national team. This directive comes after some players were seen playing the game “Call of Duty” on X.

Peseiro, it is learnt, has called for avoiding distractions and allowing his players to remain focused ahead of their crucial Africa Cup of Nations semi-final clash against South Africa at the Stade de la Peace in Bouaké, Wednesday.

“Players were asked to turn off their phones from 9 p.m. to get a good rest and avoid any distractions useless, Punchng learned from a member of the Nigerian technical staff. The coach also stayed away from the media as he steps up preparations for the South Africa match. »

Nigeria faces South Africa on Wednesday at 5 p.m. GMT in the semi-final of CAN 2023. A first for the Super Eagles since their coronation in 2013. To reach the semi-finals, they had to dismiss Angola in the quarter-finals. final.