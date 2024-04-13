Cameroon: start of the funeral of Samuel Eto'o's father (photos)

ByThe Mwebantu Team

The funeral of David Eto'o, father of Samuel Eto'o, began this Thursday, April 11 in Yaoundé, Cameroon, in the presence of various government figures.

This Thursday, the ceremonies began in the Cameroonian capital. David Eto'o, who was the father of six children, including the president of the Cameroonian Football Federation (FECAFOOT), begins his final journey.

Indeed, the lifting of the body took place at the morgue of the military garrison of Yaoundé, in the presence of Samuel Eto'o, his brothers, and other members of the family. In addition, Cameroonian President Paul Biya is represented by Oswald Baboké, deputy director of the Civil Cabinet at the presidency.

Note that many members of government and figures from the world of football also attended this event.

