Cameroon: Karl Toko Ekambi retires internationally...at 31

Author of a mixed CAN 2023 with Cameroon, eliminated in the round of 16, Karl Toko Ekambi has retired from international football at the age of 31, the Indomitable Lions striker announced this Thursday in a post on social networks.

“Disappointed not to go further but proud of my team for giving everything together. A fourth chapter of the African Cup closes, the end of a story. Forever an indomitable Lion »posted Karl Toko Ekambi.

With the Indomitable Lions, the Cameroonian striker played 57 matches, scoring 13 goals. The former Olympique de Lyon player took part in four editions of the African Cup of Nations. In 2017 in Gabon (CAN 2017), he won the African coronation with his selection.