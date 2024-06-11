Benin 1-0 Rwanda: Steve Mounié’s reaction

Steve Mounié reacted to Benin's victory against Rwanda (1-0) Thursday evening in the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. And the Brest striker savored this first success as captain of the Cheetahs.

Benin is relaunching its qualification for the 2026 World Cup. Last in Group C after two mixed outings, the Guépards moved up the rankings after their precious victory against Rwanda on Thursday evening. Opposed to the Amavubi in a match counting for the third day of the qualifying phases, the colts of coach Gernot Rohr won with a score of 1-0. A goal from Dodo Doku after half an hour of play.

Captain of the Cheetahs during this meeting, Steve Mounié shared his joy and relief at the final whistle. “It's my first victory as captain, it's really nice. In this qualifying race for the World Cup, it was important to return to victory; what we managed to do this evening. We showed desire, gave our best”confided the Brest striker in comments relayed by onditfoot.

The Beninese striker also looked ahead to his team's next match in these qualifiers. A meeting against Nigeria next Monday in Abidjan, during the fourth day.

“There are other matches to come, we will have to make efforts, be able to repeat this performance each time, and that is how we can move forward. I'm really proud of my partners. I gave a speech before the match they followed, I am very proud of them”he added.