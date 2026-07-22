Flood prevention in Thiès: instructions given to finalize the cleaning work

The neighborhoods which are often subject to flooding in Thiès were visited yesterday, Monday July 20, by the Minister of Hydraulics and Sanitation. Cheikh Tidiane Dièye wants the cleaning work to be completed before the end of the month.

THIÈS – The Minister of Hydraulics and Sanitation, Cheikh Tidiane Dièye, visited the flood-prone areas of the city of Thiès yesterday, Monday July 20. These are Dalot de Sampathé, the low points of Mbamba and the open canal of Nguinth. Mr. Dièye took the opportunity to evaluate the hydraulic infrastructure. He gave instructions for the finalization of the projects, particularly those at the Mbambara station, before the start of August. The minister highlighted the interinstitutional collaboration involving local elected officials and technical services to free up water passages and clean out the canals before winter sets in definitively.

He is “committed to transforming traditional emergency interventions into sustainable structural solutions, promising to mobilize the necessary budgetary resources to permanently protect the city of Thiès against flooding”. In the low points of Mbambara and Tokhalit, where the National Sanitation Office (Onas) is building a station, Cheikh Tidiane Dièye gave instructions so that the work is well carried out. Concerning the Sampathé culvert, he requested the establishment of a multi-stakeholder committee, in addition to emergency support and mitigation measures. For the Nguinth canal, the minister recalled that he had taken the lead by dispatching the director of Flood Prevention to the scene. The latter, he informs, also sent him his report. Mr. Dièye asked his services to anticipate and act quickly for the reprofiling of the canal.

He assured that this work will be continued to facilitate the flow of water, often blocked by typha, but also to clear homes located in the middle of the canal route. The minister also instructed the regional governor, in conjunction with the mayor of Thiès Nord, to take urgent measures for the demolition of homes whose owners have already been compensated. The mayor of the city of Thiès, Dr Babacar Diop, expressed his gratitude to Minister Cheikh Tidiane Dièye. He declared that, unlike past interventions, this visit stands out for the development of a rigorous monitoring plan intended to transform political promises into concrete and lasting solutions for the affected populations. Mr. Diop noted a new political will which favors operational efficiency in the face of seasonal climatic challenges.