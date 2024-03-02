Algeria: the FAF justifies the appointment of Vladimir Petkovic as head of the Fennecs

In an interview given to theAPS this Friday, the president of the Algerian Football Federation (FAF), Walid Sadi, justified the appointment of Vladimir Petkovic at the head of the Fennecs, replacing Djamel Belmadi, fired.

Expected for days, it is now official. Vladimir Petkovic is the new national coach of Algeria. The Bosnian technician was put at the head of the Fennecs this Thursday, replacing Djamel Belmadi, fired the day after the fiasco of the national team at CAN 2023 in Ivory Coast, eliminated in the group stages.

“ The FAF announces the finalization of the agreement appointing the new national coach. The Bosnian coach Mr. Vladimir PETKOVIC is the new national coach“, made the FAF official this Thursday, specifying that “thehe new national coach will arrive in Algiers this Sunday and will host a press conference on Monday“.

A choice justified by Walid Sadi, the president of the Algerian Football Federation (FAF), in an interview given this Friday toAPS. “ Petkovic is the best profile for the national team (…) After a shortlist of three technicians established by an ad-hoc commission, which also included the two Portuguese Carlos Queiroz, the latter having apologized, and José Peseiro, we opted for Petkovic based on several criteria, including in particular his lived with the Swiss selection“, explained the Swiss leader.

Little known to the African public, Vladimir Petkovic has especially proven himself in Europe, where he led the Swiss selection between 2014 and 2021, with qualification for the quarter-finals at Euro 2020. The 60-year-old technician also officiated on the bench of the French club Bordeaux, even if this adventure ended in a bitter failure. With the Greens, Petkovic is expected to sign a two and a half year contract, with the aim of qualifying for the quarter-finals of the 2025 CAN in Morocco and the 2026 World Cup in America.