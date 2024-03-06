Abidjan – Rabat: Dominique Ouattara visiting Morocco

The First Lady of Côte d'Ivoire, Dominique Ouattara, began a working visit to Morocco to participate in the launch of the second phase of the campaign “United, we get along better”, aimed at providing hearing aid to underprivileged children in Africa. Her arrival in Salé was marked by a warm welcome from HRH Princess Lalla Asmae, sister of King Mohammed VI.

The delegation accompanying the Ivorian First Lady includes important personalities such as Mr. Yves Tadet, charge d'affaires of the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire in Morocco, Patricia Sylvie Yao, chief of staff, and Ms. Nadine Sangare, national director of the Children Of Africa Foundation.

Ms. Ouattara's participation in this campaign illustrates her leadership in the field of social and humanitarian action in Africa.