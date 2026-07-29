2026 World Cup: FIFA launches investigation into Argentina

The scenes which followed the final whistle caused general incomprehension. In the images broadcast after the match, several Argentine players got carried away by the tension of the match: Nahuel Molina notably punched Rodri, while Leandro Paredes was aggressive towards Eric Garcia and Gavi. Roberto Ayala, a member of Scaloni’s staff, also allegedly tried to hit Dani Olmo.

According to information relayed by the British media Sky Sports, FIFA has decided to open an investigation into these incidents involving the Argentine selection. The governing body of world football will carry out an examination of the available images in order to determine precisely how the events unfolded, with possible sanctions against the players and staff members concerned.

OBN