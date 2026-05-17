Renovation of the great mosque: Hizbut Tarqiyyah mobilizes one billion FCfa for the work

The Hizbut Tarqiyyah daara proceeded, this Saturday in Darou Minane, to the delivery of its second contribution intended for the renovation work of the great mosque of Touba. In the presence of the Caliph General of the Mourides, Serigne Mountakha Mbacké, those responsible for the structure, led by Serigne Youssou Diop, mobilized an envelope of one billion CFA francs.

Marked by the reading of the Holy Quran and the declamation of panegyrics by Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba, the ceremony took place in an atmosphere of spiritual fervor. Speaking, Serigne Youssou Diop insisted on the humility with which this contribution was brought together. “We were able to raise a sum of one billion but with a real feeling of humility, knowing that what requires as an obligation towards Serigne Touba, we are not capable of,” he declared.

According to him, this commitment reflects the sacrifices made by the members of Hizbut Tarqiyyah in order to follow in the footsteps of their elders, who endured numerous trials to participate in the construction of the great mosque of Touba. He recalled that the only course of action of the daara remains strict compliance with the recommendations of the Caliph General. “Hizbut Tarqiyyah has only one topicality: to carry out the recommendations of the Caliph without hesitation or murmuring,” he maintained, adding that the structure intends to renew its commitment to the service of Serigne Touba. And, to add that Hizbut Tarqiyyah is an incarnation of Serigne Touba’s system of values.

The Caliph General of the Mourides, for his part, welcomed the constant commitment of Hizbut Tarqiyyah to the exclusive service of Sheikh Ahmadou Bamba. According to Serigne Mountakha Mbacké, the founder of Mouridism devoted his entire existence to the worship of God and the service of the Prophet Mouhamed (Psl). Through this example, he urged the Murid disciples to follow the teachings of the Sheikh. “Even if we cannot reach the level of the Sheikh, everyone must do their best to be of service to the Creator,” he said.

The religious guide also presented Hizbut Tarqiyyah as a perfect illustration of the Mouride model advocated by Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba. “You are on the path traced by the Sheikh,” he told the members of the daara, while inviting the faithful to be inspired by their commitment.

This ceremony takes place in a particular context, marked by the fiftieth anniversary of Hizbut Tarqiyyah, founded in 1976 at Cheikh Anta Diop University in Dakar under the name Dahira of Mouride Students (DEM). On this occasion, Serigne Youssou Diop paid tribute to the pioneers of the organization, in particular to the former moral manager, Serigne Atou Diagne. He praised the sacrifices made by the latter to ensure the sustainability of the institution. “He sacrificed himself when he could go and earn money like the others,” he recalled.

As a reminder, during its first contribution, Hizbut Tarqiyyah mobilized more than 400 million CFA francs.