The municipalities of Ndiob and Mbellacadio with new modern health posts May 9, 2026

The municipalities of Ndiob and Mbellacadio now have new health posts, officially inaugurated this Friday, May 8, 2026.

Built and fully equipped by the PUDC with the latest generation equipment, these health infrastructures were financed by the Saudi Development Fund. They were inaugurated by the governor of the region, in the presence of the representative of the Minister of Infrastructure, Secretary General Abdoulaye Gueye.

These new structures strengthen the provision of care and improve the working conditions of medical staff. The populations, relieved, welcome achievements considered concrete and long awaited.