Foundiougne: the Prison Administration denies suicide of an inmate…

The General Directorate of Prison Administration (DGAP) denied, on Friday, information relayed by certain media reporting the suicide of a woman detained at the Foundiougne Prison and Correction.

In a press release published in Dakar, the DGAP affirms that “no case of suicide involving a female prisoner has been recorded” in this penitentiary establishment, specifying that “there are currently no women imprisoned” at Foundiougne prison.

…and mentions the death of a man in pre-trial detention

The prison administration also indicates that the deceased is “a male provisional detainee”, and not someone sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment as certain media sources had suggested.

According to the press release, the inmate died on the night of May 6 to 7, 2026 in the Foundiougne health district. The exact circumstances of the death “are currently under investigation,” adds the same source.

The General Directorate of Prison Administration calls on press outlets to be more rigorous in their treatment of sensitive subjects and to prioritize verification of information before any dissemination.

It also reaffirms its commitment to communicate “regularly and in complete transparency” on the situation in the country’s penitentiary establishments.