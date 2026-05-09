Second reading of the law amending the Electoral Code: the National Assembly convened this Saturday

The National Assembly is convened in plenary session this Saturday, May 9, 2026 at 11 a.m. to examine in a second deliberation the proposed law n°11/2026 amending law n°2021-35 of July 23, 2021 relating to the Electoral Code. The summons was signed this Friday, May 8, 2026 by the president of the parliamentary institution, El Malick Ndiaye.

This second reading comes at the request of the President of the Republic, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, after the transmission to the Presidency of two contradictory versions of the text adopted on April 28 by the deputies.

In a press release, the Presidency of the Republic reported inconsistencies between the documents received, prompting a review procedure in accordance with constitutional provisions. For his part, the President of the National Assembly recognized a “material error” that occurred during the integration of the amendments adopted in plenary. According to him, a corrected version of the text was then sent to the Presidency services after administrative consultation.

Supported by the majority group PASTEF-Les Patriotes, the reform aims to modify the provisions relating to the conditions of ineligibility and registration on the electoral lists. The text intends in particular to clarify the rules governing exclusion from electoral lists as well as cases of ineligibility, in a context of institutional reforms undertaken by the new authorities.