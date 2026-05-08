Illicit data collection: The delivery man filmed his father’s wife in the shower

Accused of illicit collection of personal data and dissemination of obscene images of his father’s wife, A. Konté was sentenced yesterday by the Guédiawaye flagrante delictos court to two years, one of which is closed.

A. Konté, a young 22-year-old delivery man, did not hesitate to film his dad’s wife when she was swimming. But he took it very far by sending her his images against a backdrop of sexual blackmail. The facts date back to October 2025.

The defendant recognized them yesterday at the Guédiawaye court where he appeared for illegal collection of personal data and dissemination of obscene images of his mother-in-law. “I was in front of the window. With my cell phone, I filmed my mother-in-law without her knowledge. She was in the shower, naked. It was afterward that the idea came to me to blackmail him,” said the defendant, his voice trembling. “Have you considered the consequences of your actions if these photos had fallen into your dad’s hands? », asked the president of the audience. “I admit I made a mistake; This is why I ask for the magnanimity of the court,” said the young delivery man in tears.

When questioned, the civil party, who was carrying a two-month-old baby, gave her version of the facts. “A. Konté always tried to harm me. This day, he came into my room when I was taking my bath. He took advantage of these moments to film me. A few days later, I received a naked photo of myself followed by threats. I spoke about it to a friend who advised me to file a complaint against X,” explained the woman, specifying that she experienced trauma each time she received a blackmail message.

Noting the consistency of the facts, the prosecutor requested a sentence of 3 years. Mr. Kane of the defense agreed. However, the lawyer believes that we must go further. “The facts date back to the end of 2025. If my client had the intention of causing harm, these photos would have been distributed a very long time ago,” he declared. The court, after deliberation, imposed a sentence of 2 years on A. Konté, including one year.

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