Saint-Louis: the COPEJ project launched to strengthen youth employment in environmental professions

The Minister of the Environment and Ecological Transition, Abdourahmane Diouf, officially launched the “Professional skills and employability of young people in the environment” (COPEJ) project in Saint-Louis. This cooperation initiative between Senegal and Canada aims to strengthen the professional integration of young people, particularly vulnerable women, in sectors linked to the green and blue economy.

Led by the Cégep de la Gaspésie et des Îles, the project benefits from funding of 24.8 million Canadian dollars for the period 2025-2032. It will be deployed in the areas of the Senegal River delta and the Saloum delta, particularly exposed to the effects of climate change, coastal erosion and ecosystem degradation. In his speech, Minister Abdourahmane Diouf praised “exemplary cooperation” between the two countries.

According to him, the project provides a concrete response to environmental challenges and youth unemployment. “Investing in the skills and employability of young people is investing in the future of our nation,” he said. The program is based on three major axes: professional training in environmental professions, ecosystem restoration and the promotion of green and blue entrepreneurship. Two school companies will be set up in Rao, in the Saint-Louis region, and in Mbodiène, to allow young people to learn through real production situations.

The general director of Cégep de la Gaspésie et des Îles, Yolaine Arseneau, recalled her institution’s experience in international cooperation and the importance of local partnerships to guarantee lasting results. The COPEJ project is implemented with several Senegalese partners, including the Sainte Jeanne d’Arc Post Bac Institution, the National Parks Department, the Ecological Monitoring Center and the Vocational and Technical Training Financing Fund. The ceremony was held in the presence of the Canadian ambassador to Senegal, administrative authorities, local elected officials and community stakeholders.