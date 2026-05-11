Parliamentary reform: deputies approve a tightening of the absence regime

The Senegalese National Assembly adopted, on Friday, bill No. 10/2026 modifying article 118 of the Internal Regulations relating to the regime of absences of deputies, with the aim of strengthening parliamentary discipline and combating absenteeism within the hemicycle.

The text, carried by deputies Mohamed Ayib Salim Daffé and Aïssata Tall, was adopted by a large majority following a vote marked by 127 votes in favor against 3 unfavorable.

According to the official results of the vote, 165 deputies were registered, 132 took part in the vote, including 28 by proxy. The votes cast in favor of the text represent 96.21% of the votes, against 2.27% of votes against.

The reform introduces several innovations intended to more strictly regulate the participation of parliamentarians in the work of the institution. The system provides in particular a formal mechanism for recording absences, graduated sanctions, as well as a framework for excuses deemed legitimate.

The text also establishes a contradictory procedure allowing the MP concerned to present his observations before any disciplinary sanction.

Among the most debated provisions is that relating to “automatic resignation” in the event of repeated and unjustified absences.