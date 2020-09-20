Over 700 Ex Miners Demand Pension Benefits From Hakainde Hichilema’s Saturnia Pensions Trust Fund

..Gives him until friday this week to adress the matter failure to which a mass protest will be held to demand for justice

Sunday…September 20 2020 (Smart Eagles)

Over 700 Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) ex miners are demanding their pension benefits from UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema’s Saturnia Pensions Trust Fund.

The ex-miners have complained that the Saturnia Pensions Trust Fund is abusing people rights and has induced so much suffering on the miners who worked so hard to create wealth for the country.

Speaking Sunday morning during a press briefing,KCM ex-miners Chairman Mr Ilunga Kasompe demanded that companies owned by Mr Hichilema releases the title deeds for the all properties belonging to KCM pension scheme and that all pensions for serving miners be transferred from Saturnia to NAPSA with immediate effect.

He explained that the pension scheme which was originally being run by Mukuba pension was however moved to Saturnia with new developments now indicating that the scheme is now being run by Benefits Consulting Services Limited Trustees, a company which happens to be Mr Hichilema’s.

He further explained that the company decided to only give retired miners 50% of their pension contributions and then forced miners to later buy annuities from Mr Hichilema’s company Sanlam, a move he has described as “a criminal form of insider trading”.

Mr Kasompe stated that the problem they are in is the offshoot of the failures of the mismanaged privatization process and said the miners have since joined other stakeholders who have launched a campaign to look into the matter which unscrupulous businessmen took advantage of.

“We demand an immediate account of the offshore investments that were made for KCM pensions scheme from 2000 up to 2018 as well as an immediate investigation into the conduct of the KCM pensions scheme board of trustees, the trade union and the KCM management” he said.

Mr Kasompe who called on Mr Hichilema to fix the pension issues before talking about state matters said there is enough evidence that Mr Hichilema’s Saturnia pensions trust fund has abused the rights of miners and is a scandal schemed and planned by these businessmen,politicians and foreign multinational companies to trap and embarrass the PF government.

“We have information to confirm that money was moved out of the KCM pension scheme to Sanlam properties.No Zambian will ever benefit from such investments and that is why we cannot accept any money to go to Sanlam.Time has come to correct the situation as this impunity should not be tolerated” Mr Kasompe said and questioned why Saturnia should be allowed to change the rules as it wishes as if there is no government in the country.

He further stated that Saturnia is destroying a lot of lives including in the courts of law as records are there that fellow pensioners who have been struggling in court for 20 years and cannot get their money because of Saturnia.