Niger attacks the African Union

Niger has issued heavy charges against the African Union. In his intervention on national television, the head of Nigerian diplomacy, Bakary Yaou Sangarédenounced certain maneuvers of the organization. He notably accused the African Union of having excluded the delegation of his country during a recent summit at Brazzavillea decision which he puts directly on Moussa Faki Mahamatpresident of the African Union commission.

According to the Nigerian minister, this diplomatic release illustrates the pressures exerted on Niger since the change of regime of July 26, 2023. The Prime Minister was waiting to be called, but suddenly, someone came to tell us nohe said.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Niger, at the same time, suggested that in response to these difficulties, Niger and its allies of the Aesincluding Mali and Burkina Faso, have decided to no longer participate in certain international forums where their presence is ignored or not respected. “We have forbidden that we are talking about us in our absence”he added.

Recall that during this interview, the Minister had mentioned the difficulties encountered by the Nigerian delegation during the 78? General Assembly of the United Nations.

Transition Assizes

Meanwhile, the date of national meetings intended to fix the duration of the transition has been announced. After a year in power, the military authorities have scheduled these meetings of February 15 to 19, 2025 at the conference center Mahatma Gandhi of Niamey. The announcement was made by the Minister of the Interior, Mohamed fell.

The president of the Niger transition, the general Abdourahamane Tianialso proceeded to the appointment of members of the National Commission responsible for conducting the work of the National Assizes. Among these members are around twenty former ministers, senior officials and representatives of civil society.

This commission will be responsible for exploiting the synthesis of regional foundations and proposing a preliminary project of the transition charter, developing and disseminating the directives to follow within the framework of national foundations, as well as defining the methodology the course of these.

Thus, the Commission is structured around five thematic sub-committees covering essential areas such as peace, security, political refoundation, economics, geopolitics and justice. She has three weeks to make her final report.