Benin – compensation of the populations affected by the PAG: an appeal launched to beneficiaries

The government has announced the compensation of the populations affected by the PAG and invites the beneficiaries to get closer to the competent authorities.

The Beninese government, through the inter -ministerial commissions responsible for compensation for people affected by the release of government program of action (PAG), calls on citizens affected by the PAG to finalize their approaches. An official press release invites the beneficiaries who have not yet received their allowances to get closer to the secretariat of the commissions for the necessary formalities.

Persons whose land or real estate have been impacted by PAG projects and who have not yet received their compensation are asked to go to the Secretariat of the Commissions located in Fijrossè. The address indicated is in the second street on the left after the Saint Francis of Assizes church, coming from the paving stones of Calvary.

A process supervised by the land authorities

The press release specifies that the land and state administration, as well as the prefectural and municipal authorities, remain mobilized to support populations in this process. The objective is to ensure transparent and effective management of compensation in connection with PAG projects.

In order to facilitate the payment of allowances and to avoid delay, the beneficiaries are encouraged to quickly initiate their administrative procedures. This initiative is part of the government’s desire to guarantee an inclusive process and just for all those concerned.

The government’s program of action, which provides for several major projects for the development of Benin, sometimes generates the release of certain sites requiring the rehousing or compensation of the impacted owners. The government thus recalls its commitment to respect the rights of citizens and to ensure fair compensation.