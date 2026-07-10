Malick Ndiaye will be confirmed first vice-president of the institution July 7, 2026

The capital of Cameroon, Yaoundé, hosts, from July 7 to 12, the 51st session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Francophonie (Apf). The National Assembly of Senegal is represented by its 1st vice-president and president of the Senegalese section of the Apf, Malick Ndiaye.

The first vice-president of the National Assembly of Senegal, Malick Ndiaye, in his capacity as president of the Senegalese section of the Parliamentary Assembly of La Francophonie (Apf), arrived on Sunday July 5, 2026 in Yaoundé, Cameroon, where he will take part in the 51st session of this institution. According to a press release from the National Assembly, this meeting will be held from July 7 to 12, 2026. The press release indicates that the Apf will ratify, on the occasion of this session, the election of Malick Ndiaye to the position of first vice-president of the institution.

Its installation, which honors Senegal, thus consecrates the dynamism of parliamentary diplomacy. In addition, Malick Ndiaye will participate, according to the same source, in various high-level meetings with institutional and diplomatic partners as well as in the work. He will be alongside the presidents of parliamentary assemblies, parliamentarians as well as representatives of the different member sections of the body.”

According to the press release from the National Assembly, the 51st session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Francophonie will be devoted to “the examination of major issues relating to the strengthening of democracy, parliamentary cooperation, peace, good governance as well as sustainable development in the French-speaking area”. The document specifies that “this formalization constitutes a new mark of confidence in Senegal and reinforces the growing role of its parliamentary diplomacy within the Francophonie”.

The Apf and members of the organization’s Bureau recently held, in mid-June in New York, a series of consultations and high-level working sessions devoted to preparing the structure’s application for observer status with the United Nations General Assembly. On behalf of the National Assembly of Senegal, Malick Ndiaye actively participated in the various high-level meetings, alongside Ms. Amelia Lakrafi, general delegate of the Apf.

With its 95 member sections spread across five continents, the Apf intends to further raise the voice of French-speaking peoples within international bodies and actively contribute to the promotion of peace, security, dialogue, democracy, sustainable development and multilateralism.



Mamadou Lamine DIÈYE