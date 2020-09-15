LET’S NOT INSULT IN POLITICS – Kambwili distances himself from HH

LET’S NOT INSULT IN POLITICS – Kambwili distances himself from HH

NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili has advised those seeking the office of the President to conduct themselves in behavior that is acceptable.

And Kambwili says he still enjoys a cordial relationship with Bemba Chiefs because no one from his party ever issued a statement of disrespect against the Paramount Chief Chitimukulu.

When reached for a comment over HH’s chikala comment which he issued against the Bembas who have been voting for PF, Kambwili said he is not part of such politics.

He further said a working alliance always has such challenges where other members have disrespect towards Chiefs and it’s subjects.

Yesterday, UPND was chased from meeting Chiefs from Northern province. They were told to stop insulting. But Kambwili says he will go to meet Chitimukulu because he did not believe in insults.