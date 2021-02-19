Kambwili’s Recent Audio Marks End Of The UPND/ NDC Alliance

KAMBWILI’S RECENT AUDIO MARKS END OF THE UPND/ NDC ALLIANCE

…..It wasn’t made to last

By Marvin Chanda Mberi

What the future holds on the so called UPND/NDC opposition alliance is certainly becoming more certain than ever.

Like we predicted, the alleged alliance has never been formed out of principle or common ground save for the chronic hatred against President Lungu by the front runners.

It is already a politically fractured alliance which will not even file a single individual as its Presidential candidate and another one as Vice President.

We are confident the UPND and NDC will battle it out during the Presidential elections as separate political entity.

In an audio that has gone viral, National Democratic Congress President Chishimba Kambwili is heard out angrily admonishing members of one supposed NDC WhatsApp blog in which he confirmed that the negotiations on the alliance are ongoing.

The NDC leader is heard as having warned erring members of unknown consequences.

Recently, Alliance for Democracy and Development (ADD) who happens to be the chairman of the alliance could not confirm whether there were any negotiations save for what he termed as the “pact under his chairmanship.”

We wonder why Honourable Kambwili and Honourable Milupi could be at cross purpose on the matters that are of grave importance both to the alliance and the nation.

How could Mr Kambwili on one hand be disputing the existence of the alliance on one hand and Mr Milupi fragrantly dispute save for the pact whose objectives he could not enlighten what is the principle objective of what he opted to call as the pact?

As regards Mr Kambwili’s claims that negotiations were still ongoing is a clear revelation that the so called UPND dominated alliance has never been based on consensus.

It has taken UPND and NDC 2 years of protracted negotiations yet they have not reached consensus on what would be the basis of the alliance.

We wonder how the alliance could take this lengthy stretch of time without a broad consensus basis on what they would do for the people of Zambia.

What would happen in an event such an inherent disoriented association was entrusted with state power?

Will they re-initiate the so called negotiations while they are in the corridors of power?

The lack of consensus on the alleged alliance after more than 2 years of being together resoundingly reveal that the alliance is not ready to Govern.

If they could not agree on the terms of engagements at the initial stage is an eye opener that an alliance that is based on state power as opposed to service to the Zambian people is not the viable alternative.

It is therefore politically suicide to trust a group of individuals who are undecided on the basis upon which they seek to be given state power.

This is the fractured alliance that has struggled to build consensus since its inception.