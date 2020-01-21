HICHILEMA CAN NOT BE PRESIDENT BECAUSE HE HAS BEEN CURSED BY 17 WITCHES FROM NAMWALA SAYS PROPHET IAN GENESIS.

Prophet Ian Genesis says the reason why UPND President Hakainde Hichilema has not managed to become president is because he was cursed by 17 witches in Namwala for something he did between 2013 and 2014 which offended people in Namwala.

Prophet Ian Genesis says if Mr. Hakainde Hichilema want to be President of Zambia, he must go back to Namwala and make Peace with the people he offended.

He says if Mr. Hichilema does not do that, he will again loose in 2021.