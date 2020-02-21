Economic and Equity Party (EEP) Leader Chilufya Tayali has accused Politician Hakainde Hichilema and his political party United Party for National Development (UPND) as being behind the recent gassing and unrest being experienced in the countyt.

Speaking at a Press Conference in Lusaka on Thursday February 20, Tayali said Hichilema who is a leader of the UPND together with his party have been actively involved in discussing the issue of gassing which he says is very awkward.

“It’s is becoming more convincing that the UPND and HH could have sponsored these gassing and other public crimes for them to cash in politically. Because of the gassing the UPND are now demanding for Meeting President Lungu , bring in the international community and early elections” Tayali said.

“Unless you’re naive you would not see it but it’s plain to me, that the brokenness of the rule of law which HH talks about is what they want, which is why they are burning police posts. President Lungu should not entertain them, rather let the police investigate these people and see the possibility of bringing them to book”.