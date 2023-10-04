Ghislain Awaga: the Togolese trader at the heart of a new scandal in Congo

Togolese trader Ghislain Awaga, already known for his questionable actions and previous scandals, is once again facing new accusations. This time, his reprehensible acts took place in Congo, under the pseudonym Kone Ben Aziz.

According to information reported by several Congolese media, Ghislain Awaga, who had already caused considerable damage in his country of origin, Togo, managed to embezzle several million Congolese francs thanks to his new real estate company, CGIN. Indeed, the alarm bell was sounded by one of the victims. “ Please let’s save lives. This young man, known as Awaga Ghislain, is currently on the run with several million Congolese. Thanks to facial recognition, investigators were able to uncover his criminal activities in Togo. »

In Togo, the financial scandal linked to its trading activities broke out at the start of the year. The companies involved, of which Ghislain Awaga was a part, managed to collect nearly 60 billion CFA francs from the Togolese population in record time.