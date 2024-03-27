Friendly: Algeria draws a draw against South Africa in a spectacular match (3-3)

Algeria conceded a spectacular 3-3 draw against South Africa this Tuesday evening at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Baraki, during the second friendly match of the Vladimir Petkovic era.

After a successful first for Algeria under the Pektovic era, Algeria met South Africa this Tuesday evening, as part of a friendly meeting. The Fennecs opened the scoring through Benzia (22nd), but Bafana Bafana then took the lead thanks to a double from Zwane (34th, 45th+4).

In the second half, Brahimi equalized (53rd) before Rayners gave the South Africans the lead (66th). Benzia finally gave the Algerians a draw with a superb technical gesture to seal the final score (70th).

This friendly match was rich in emotions and twists and turns. The Algerians dominated the first half and missed numerous opportunities to kill the match. They were then punished by the efficiency of the South Africans on the counterattack.

For his second outing at the head of Algeria, new coach Petkovic can be satisfied with the combativeness of his players. However, he will have to correct the defensive errors which cost his team dearly.