2023 African Games: Benin finishes 18th in the medal table, Egypt in the lead

With three gold medals, Benin finished 18th in the medal rankings at the 2023 African Games which ended this weekend. Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa share the podium.

Benin will not leave empty-handed the 2023 African Games which ended this weekend in Accra, the capital of Ghana. The Beninese delegation came away with three gold medals. Charms won by Emmanuella Marie-Rose Laleye (double gold medalist in Arm wrestling) and Odile Ahouanwanou (gold medalist in Heptathlon). Enough to allow the Benin team to stay in 18th place in the general table. The harvest could have been greater but the handball players and basketball players failed at the foot of the podium.

With 189 medals (101 gold, 46 silver and 42 bronze), Egypt finished at the top of the ranking. It is followed by Nigeria which takes second place, with a total of 47 gold, 33 silver and 40 bronze, or 120 medals won. The podium is completed by South Africa and its 106 medals (32 gold, 32 silver and 42 bronze).

In the rest of the ranking, we find Algeria, fourth with 114 medals (29 gold, 38 silver and 47 bronze), Tunisia, 5th, 87 medals (21 gold, 27 silver and 39 bronze), and Ghana, despite a bad start to the event, which finished in sixth position with 19 gold, 29 silver and 20 bronze. Morocco, Ethiopia, Mauritius and Kenya complete the Top 10.