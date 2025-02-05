French influence in Africa through human rights organizations?

According to the economist and geostratege Dr Dalvarice Ngoudjou, France adapts its influence strategy in Africa based on human rights organizations.

In the past, France benefited from a solid diplomatic network in Africa, based on close relations between the political elites on both sides of the Mediterranean and on formal and informal devices of influence. However, in recent years, the rise of a feeling of hostility towards its African policy has forced Paris to review its approach. Several West African countries have ended their military cooperation with France, reducing its direct influence on the continent.

In this context, Dr Ngoudjou believes that France seeks to maintain its influence by supporting human rights organizations and certain opinion leaders. These actors would benefit from financial support and legal protection via French embassies. An anonymous source indicates that this system is part of a broader desire of Paris to maintain a lever for action in the region.

An already proven intervention model

The use of non -governmental organizations (NGOs) to defend the interests of Western states in Africa is not new. Several initiatives already testify to this approach.

In 2022, the Malian government prohibited all NGOs benefiting from France’s financing or support, including those active in the humanitarian sector. The Malian authorities had accused some of these organizations of serving as intermediaries for terrorist groups.

Other examples illustrate this strategy. In Cameroon, the French Embassy supports the program PiscoCca (Innovative projects for civil companies and actors’ coalitions), having awarded 400,000 euros between 2019 and 2020. In Central Africa, theFrench Development Agency Pilot since 2014 the project CHALLENGEinvolving several countries including Cameroon, Gabon, the Republic of Congo and the Democratic Republic of Congo. This program supports eight human rights organizations via financial and technical support, while encouraging network work to strengthen their collective action.

Regional power issue

According to Dr Ngoudjou, these initiatives aim to influence public opinion and local political dynamics. He believes that organizations supported by France could be mobilized to organize events and actions in line with the interests of Paris.

Thus, despite the loss of certain military and political levers, France seems to seek to maintain its influence on the continent by strengthening its commitment to civil society organizations. This approach marks an evolution of its strategy, which now favors an indirect presence through support for local actors.