CAF: Discarded from the election, Samuel Eto’o grabs the heap

Failed by the CAF, which rejected the candidacy of the president of the FECAFOOT for a post within its executive committee, whose renewal is scheduled for March, Samuel Eto’o brought the case before the TAS, it was We learn from Africa Intelligence.

Raised for the election to the Executive Committee of the African Football Confederation (CAF), Samuel Eto’o does not intend to capitulate without fighting. The president of the Cameroonian Football Federation (FECAFOOT) seized the Sports Arbitral Tribunal (CAS) on January 28 to challenge his exclusion, reports Africa Intelligence .

The former FC Barcelona striker was dismissed due to a sanction from the CAF linked to his partnership with 1xbet, as well as a question of FIFA for violation of the principles of fair play. He is not the only one in this situation: other candidates like Jean-Guy Blaise Mayolas (Congo) and Maclean Letshwiti (Botswana) also called.

An expected verdict

Meanwhile, Seidou Mbombo Njoya, Eto’o preceding at the head of the Fecafoot and close to the president of CAF, Patrice Word, was not affected by these exclusions. The decision of the TAS, which could beat the cards of this election, is expected in the coming months.