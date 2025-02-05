King Cup – Real Madrid: Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham Packages against Leganés

Real Madrid faces Legans Legans this Wednesday in the quarter -final of the King’s Cup. A meeting that Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham will miss, packages for this decisive match.

The King of Spain’s Cup resumes this Wednesday with the meetings of the quarter -finals. Also in the running, Real Madrid will move on the lawn of Leganés. An important match for the Madrid who must tear the victory to validate their ticket for the last square. A big challenge for the foals of coach Carlo Ancelotti who remain on a stinging defeat against Espanyol (0-1) in Liga.

For this match, the Italian technician will do without several of his executives. In addition to the packages of David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger, the Merengues will do without the services of Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham. The bad news was announced on Tuesday by Carlo Ancelotti at a press conference.

“Bellingham made a bruise following a blow and will not be available. Mbappé trained today. He suffers from a calf bruise. He trained normally today, but is forfeited for the match of tomorrow ”he told journalists.