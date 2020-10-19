DP Leader Harry Kalaba Visits Kambwili.
Democratic Party Leader, Harry Kalaba, this afternoon visited incarcerated NDC Leader Chishimba Kambwili in the company of Mrs. Kambwili at Kamwala Remand prison. In the photo, the two were seen leaving Kamwala prison this afternoon.
Mr. Hichilema disregarded procedure to gain political mileage over a gesture that is meant to comfort his friend. You shall know them by their fruits. Harry Kalaba’s intention was to see CK and he managed to.
