Dissecting HH’s Disastrous Diamond TV Interview

Costa: COVID-19 has sent the world’s economies into recession and Zambia cannot be spared do you agree?

HH: indeed this is a pandemic no one could have ever imagined or prepared for on a global scale

Costa: the PF has rolled out a k10bn stimulus package, they have released k500m for retirees, they have disbursed empowerment funds through national arts council, there’s another k470m for youth empowerment rolling out, VAT on fuel has now been zero rated, if you were in Government what would you have done differently as President

HH: Costa that k10bn is too small and it’s just corruption, under UPND fire tenders will be bought at $200,000

Costa: But the stimulus package is being disbursed by BOZ what corruption are you talking about, how is the PF stealing the k10bn?

HH: As UPND we would have done more and much better, take a look at the COVID-19 donations it is all theft

Costa: But saying you could have or would have done better isn’t enough Mr. Hichilema, what is it exactly that you would have done differently, can you explain?

HH: We have a 2022 budget already, and in that budget we plan to stop the careless borrowing and restructure our current debt stock

Costa: But what has that got to do with BOZ? The question is how would you have responded as the UPND and don’t you think the scandals at Ministry of Health also have something to do with civil servants is it only politicians? Look at the Kapolo scandals, global fund, honeybee the list is endless, government after government

HH: Costa what we are saying is that as UPND we will put the right people. And this is why I am talking about our 2022 budget, we will do things differently and to begin with we wouldn’t have gotten to this point as a UPND Gov’t

Costa: Who are the right people and yet anyone fired from previous regimes for corruption finds a home in UPND, we see formerly alleged corrupt individuals taking up senior roles in the UPND, how will you fight corruption and offer better solutions using people discarded in previous regimes? What the viewers want to hear Mr. Hichilema is, how would you restructure the debt stock for example especially now when 96% of our budget goes to debt reservicing, how will you finance your 2022 budget with only 4% and you say you won’t borrow

HH: Costa why are you taking this interview like we are arguing, allow me to answer. You are just a journalist you can’t understand these things, under UPND we will stop the road projects, no more projects, no more borrowing, Zambians will have to bear hardships until 2031 that’s when the economy will improve under UPND, but if we don’t come into power in 2021 the economy will remain destroyed forever

Costa: But how will you run Gov’t considering the economic downturn due to COVID, this is the reality Zambians want to hear

HH: Costa the problem is that you have come here with your own predetermined answers