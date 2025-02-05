Chad: the Prime Minister resigns

Following the installation of the new legislature, the Chadian Prime Minister Allah Maye Halina, resigned on Tuesday as well as that of his government to the President of the Republic, thus paving the way to a ministerial reshuffle.

In his letter sent to the Head of State, he said that this approach is registered “With respect for republican tradition”in connection with the political program approved by the people during the presidential election of May 6, 2024.

Indeed, Allah Maye Halina wanted to express his “Gratitude to all members of the government” and his gratitude for “ The brand of trust “ granted by the president throughout his mandate. He also reaffirmed his desire to continue serving the Republic with “Commitment, faith and determination”.

This resignation, in accordance with Chadian institutional uses, should open the way to the formation of a new government in the coming days.