DRC: nearly 3,000 dead after clashes in Goma, according to the UN

The city of Goma, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, is plunged into an unprecedented humanitarian crisis after the violent clashes last week. According to the latest United Nations, nearly 3,000 people lost their lives, a still provisional figure that could increase.

The chaos scenes were marked by heavy weapon fire in the city and a massive influx of wounded in already overwhelmed hospitals. Bodies still litter certain sensitive areas, including near the airport and Goma prison. Faced with this tragedy, the teams of the Congolese Red Cross and Civil Protection strive to bury the victims as quickly as possible in order to avoid increased health risks.

Humanitarian organizations, including the World Health Organization (WHO) and the UN Humanitarian Affairs Coordination Office (OCHA), alert to a shortage of mortuary bags and the imminent threat of epidemics. Cholera, measles and mpox may spread quickly due to deplorable hygiene conditions and the accumulation of decomposing corpses.

Humanitarian access remains a major challenge. OCHA insists on the need to open a humanitarian corridor to allow the delivery of aid and the evacuation of the wounded. The reopening of Goma airport is deemed crucial to receive medical supplies and strengthen help.

While the fighting has stopped, the health emergency worsens day by day. Humanitarian actors call for immediate mobilization to avoid an even greater disaster.