DRC: Jean-Jacques Wondo, sentenced to death, released for medical reasons

Jean-Jacques Wondo, Belgian of Congolese origin, sentenced to death for his alleged involvement in the attempted coup of May 2024 in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), was released on Tuesday for medical reasons, announced his lawyer .

“” My client, Jean-Jacques Wondo, obtained authorization to be treated. He is seriously ill and can receive care both in the DRC and abroad ”, said Carlos Ngwapshi, quoted by the Congolese Press Agency (ACP). The lawyer said that “The legal proceedings are not yet closed” And that there is still time to call on a judgment tainted with many irregularities.

After nine months of detention, the state of health of the Belgian national had deteriorated considerably, according to his relatives by the ACP. According to the same source, Jean-Jacques Wondo, presented as the main instigator of the aborted coup of May 19, 2024, held the position of principal adviser to the general director of the National Intelligence Agency (ANR).

At the end of January, Belgium recalled its ambassador to Kinshasa “For consultations” In response to the death sentence of his national by Congolese justice. “” This decision cannot be taken lightly. It will have an impact on our bilateral relations, whose terms we will reassess ”had warned Brussels in a statement from Belgian diplomacy, also announcing the summons of the DRC ambassador.

As a reminder, the Kinshasa/Gombe Military Court confirmed, on January 27, 2025, the first instance verdict rendered last September, condemning 37 people, including Jean-Jacques Wondo, to capital punishment for their presumed role in this attempt to coup d’etat.