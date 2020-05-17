Cabinet has effected President Edgar Lungu’s decision to reduce his salary and that of his Cabinet between a range of 15 and 20 percent.

In December last year, the President directed the Secretary to the Cabinet to slash the salaries of highly paid public officers in Government.

The public officers whose salaries have been cut, are from Permanent Secretaries up to the President.

The decision by the President was meant to cushion the impact on citizens arising from the increase in fuel prices and electricity tariffs last year in December.

“l have shown the way and those willing to work with me should be ready to sacrifice, ” the President had said.

Meanwhile, President Lungu has terminated the appointment of Deputy Auditor General in charge of Corporate Services Division Sally Ross.

The President has since appointed Director of Finance at the Ministry of Housing and Infrastructure Clare Mazimba, to replace Mrs Ross.

The Head of State has also terminated the appointment of Controller of Internal Audit at the Ministry of Finance Joyce Sundano, and replaced her with Chibwe Mulonda.

He has wished the new appointees God’s blessings as they serve in their positions and he has thanked those whose appointments have been terminated for the service rendered.

This contained in a statement issued to the media by Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe.